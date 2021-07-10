-
Cameron Champ delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the third at the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Champ nearly drives par-4 to set up birdie at John Deere
In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Cameron Champ hits his 334-yard tee shot just short of the green, resulting in a two-putt birdie from just off the green at the par-4 14th hole.
In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Cameron Champ hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Champ finished his day tied for 3rd at 14 under with Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, and Ryan Moore; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; and Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under.
On the par-4 first, Cameron Champ's 124 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cameron Champ to 1 under for the round.
Champ hit his drive 364 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.
At the 186-yard par-3 third, Champ hit a tee shot 129 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Champ to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Champ had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Champ to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Champ's 109 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 5 under for the round.
After a 334 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Champ chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 6 under for the round.
