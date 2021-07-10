  • Cameron Champ delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the third at the John Deere Classic

  • In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Cameron Champ hits his 334-yard tee shot just short of the green, resulting in a two-putt birdie from just off the green at the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Champ nearly drives par-4 to set up birdie at John Deere

