Cam Davis shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Davis gets up-and-down for birdie at John Deere
In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Cameron Davis chips a 49-foot shot within 4-feet of the cup on the par-4 14th hole. He finishes with a birdie.
Cam Davis hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 63rd at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the par-5 10th, Davis's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Davis hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th. This moved Davis to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 215-yard par-3 12th, Davis missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Davis to even-par for the round.
On the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Davis's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Davis had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Davis to 2 over for the round.
