  • Brian Stuard shoots 5-under 66 in round three of the John Deere Classic

  • In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Brian Stuard lands his 195-yard tee shot 14 feet from the cup at the par-3 12th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Brian Stuard navigates No. 12 for birdie at John Deere

    In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Brian Stuard lands his 195-yard tee shot 14 feet from the cup at the par-3 12th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.