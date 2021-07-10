-
Brian Stuard shoots 5-under 66 in round three of the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brian Stuard navigates No. 12 for birdie at John Deere
In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Brian Stuard lands his 195-yard tee shot 14 feet from the cup at the par-3 12th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Brian Stuard hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 15th at 11 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
At the 186-yard par-3 third, Stuard hit a tee shot 132 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Stuard's 108 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
Stuard hit his tee at the green on the 226-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 64-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Stuard hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Stuard had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 5 under for the round.
Stuard got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Stuard to 4 under for the round.
