-
-
Brian Gay shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the John Deere Classic
-
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 10, 2021
In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Brian Gay hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Gay finished his day tied for 63rd at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th, Gay took a drop on his second. He finished by putting his third shot onto the green and two putted for bogey. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Gay's 112 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to even-par for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Gay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Gay's his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a 261 yard drive on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Gay chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.
-
-