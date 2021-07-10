-
Brandon Hagy shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brandon Hagy gets up-and-down for birdie at John Deere
In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Brandon Hagy from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-5 17th hole.
In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Brandon Hagy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Hagy finished his day in 2nd at 15 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Hagy's 147 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hagy had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Hagy hit an approach shot from 97 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 3 under for the round.
At the 432-yard par-4 11th, Hagy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Hagy's 114 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 3 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Hagy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 4 under for the round.
