Bo Hoag putts well in round three of the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Bo Hoag hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoag finished his day tied for 37th at 8 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Bo Hoag reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Bo Hoag at 1 under for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Hoag reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hoag had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoag to 3 under for the round.
Hoag hit his tee at the green on the 226-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hoag to 4 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 3 under for the round.
