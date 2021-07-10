-
Strong putting brings Andrew Landry an even-par round three of the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Andrew Landry makes short birdie putt at John Deere
In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Andrew Landry makes a 6-foot birdie putt at the par-3 16th hole.
Andrew Landry hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Landry finished his day tied for 54th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Andrew Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Andrew Landry to 1 over for the round.
Landry got a double bogey on the 424-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Landry to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Landry had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 2 over for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Landry hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 17th, Landry hit his 99 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Landry to even for the round.
After a 340 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Landry chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.
On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Landry to 1 under for the round.
Landry got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to even-par for the round.
