Alex Smalley shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Alex Smalley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 37th at 8 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.
On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 2 over for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Smalley hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Smalley had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to even for the round.
