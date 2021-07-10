  • Adam Schenk shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the John Deere Classic

  • In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Adam Schenk hits his 129-yard approach 14 feet from the cup at the par-4 13th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Adam Schenk hits nice approach to set up birdie at John Deere

