-
-
Adam Schenk shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the John Deere Classic
-
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 10, 2021
-
Highlights
Adam Schenk hits nice approach to set up birdie at John Deere
In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Adam Schenk hits his 129-yard approach 14 feet from the cup at the par-4 13th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Adam Schenk hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 12th at 12 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 first hole, Schenk had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.
On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 under for the round.
Schenk got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to even for the round.
On the par-5 10th, Schenk's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Schenk's 189 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Schenk had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
-
-