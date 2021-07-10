In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Adam Long hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his day tied for 3rd at 14 under with Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; and Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Adam Long's 98 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Adam Long to 1 under for the round.

Long hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Long had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Long's 111 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 4 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Long's tee shot went 236 yards to the right rough and his approach went 41 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Long had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 4 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Long hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Long's 206 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 6 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Long hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 7 under for the round.

On the par-5 17th, Long's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Long to 8 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Long had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Long to 7 under for the round.