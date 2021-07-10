-
Aaron Wise shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Aaron Wise hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 70th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Wise had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Wise's tee shot went 174 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Wise chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.
At the 395-yard par-4 first, Wise got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.
After a tee shot at the 226-yard par-3 seventh green, Wise suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wise at 2 over for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wise to 3 over for the round.
