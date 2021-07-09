Zack Sucher hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Sucher finished his round tied for 61st at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk, Brandon Hagy, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Patrick Rodgers and Nick Taylor are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Sucher reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sucher to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Sucher's his second shot went 29 yards to the fringe and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Sucher chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sucher to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Sucher chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Sucher at 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Sucher had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sucher to 3 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Sucher had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sucher to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 186-yard par-3 third, Sucher missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Sucher to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Sucher had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sucher to 5 under for the round.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Sucher had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sucher to 4 under for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Sucher reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Sucher at 5 under for the round.