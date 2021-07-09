  • Zach Johnson shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the John Deere Classic

  • In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Zach Johnson lands his 228-yard tee shot 9 feet from the cup at the par-3 7th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Zach Johnson's dialed in tee shot yields birdie at John Deere

    In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Zach Johnson lands his 228-yard tee shot 9 feet from the cup at the par-3 7th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.