Zach Johnson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 19th at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Brandon Hagy, Doug Ghim, Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Na, and Jason Dufner are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Johnson's tee shot went 231 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 15 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Johnson had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to even for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Johnson to even-par for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Johnson hit a tee shot 139 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

At the 476-yard par-4 18th, Johnson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Johnson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Johnson's 137 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Johnson hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.