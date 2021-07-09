In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Willie Mack III hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Mack III finished his round tied for 23rd at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk, Brandon Hagy, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Patrick Rodgers and Nick Taylor are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Mack III's 90 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mack III to 1 under for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Mack III chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mack III to 2 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Mack III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mack III to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Mack III chipped in his fourth from 3 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Mack III at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Mack III hit an approach shot from 244 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mack III to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Mack III had a 68 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mack III to 3 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Mack III chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mack III to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Mack III's 148 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mack III to 5 under for the round.