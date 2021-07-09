-
-
Will Gordon shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the John Deere Classic
-
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2021
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Will Gordon hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Gordon finished his day tied for 34th at 6 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th Gordon hit his tee shot 324 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Gordon's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
At the 186-yard par-3 third, Gordon hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.
Gordon got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 1 under for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gordon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Gordon chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gordon to 3 under for the round.
-
-