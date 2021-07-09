-
Wes Roach shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Wes Roach hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Roach finished his round tied for 22nd at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk, Brandon Hagy, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Nick Taylor and Patrick Rodgers are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the par-5 10th, Roach's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Roach to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Roach had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Roach to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Roach's 72 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Roach to 4 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Roach chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Roach to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 17th, Roach chipped in his sixth shot, scoring a bogey. This moved Roach to 4 under for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Roach reached the green in 3 and sunk a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Roach at 5 under for the round.
On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Roach had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roach to 4 under for the round.
At the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Roach got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Roach to 3 under for the round.
