-
-
Strong putting brings Vincent Whaley an even-par round two of the John Deere Classic
-
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2021
Vincent Whaley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Whaley finished his round tied for 111th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk, Brandon Hagy, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Patrick Rodgers and Nick Taylor are tied for 5th at 10 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Vincent Whaley hit an approach shot from 105 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vincent Whaley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Whaley had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Whaley's 74 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Whaley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Whaley to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Whaley hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 433-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to even for the round.
-
-