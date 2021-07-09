-
-
Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Vaughn Taylor in the second round at the John Deere Classic
-
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2021
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Vaughn Taylor hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Taylor finished his round tied for 14th at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk, Brandon Hagy, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Nick Taylor is in 5th at 10 under.
At the par-5 second, Vaughn Taylor chipped in his third shot from 19 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Vaughn Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Taylor's 163 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Taylor chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 5 under for the round.
-
-