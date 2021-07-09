-
Tyler Duncan putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Tyler Duncan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Duncan finished his day tied for 103rd at 1 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Tyler Duncan had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tyler Duncan to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Duncan's 169 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.
At the 186-yard par-3 third, Duncan hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 5 under for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Duncan to 6 under for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Duncan's tee shot went 224 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 27 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.
