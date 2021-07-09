-
Troy Merritt rebounds from poor front in second round of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Troy Merritt hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Merritt finished his day tied for 128th at 2 over Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a 336 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Troy Merritt chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Troy Merritt to 1 under for the round.
Merritt got a bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Merritt to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Merritt's 119 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Merritt had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Merritt chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Merritt hit an approach shot from 82 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.
