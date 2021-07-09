In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Tripp Kinney hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Kinney finished his round in 150th at 7 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk, Brandon Hagy, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Patrick Rodgers and Nick Taylor are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On his second stroke on the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Kinney went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Kinney to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Kinney's 150 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kinney to 1 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Kinney hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kinney to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Kinney had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kinney to 1 under for the round.

Kinney got a bogey on the 361-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kinney to even for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Kinney had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kinney to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Kinney got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Kinney to 3 over for the round.