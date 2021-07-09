-
Tom Lewis posts bogey-free 3-under 68 l in the second round of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Tom Lewis hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Lewis finished his round tied for 28th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Kevin Na is in 4th at 10 under.
After a 296 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Tom Lewis chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tom Lewis to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 17th, Lewis hit his 212 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Lewis missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Lewis to 2 under for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lewis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 3 under for the round.
