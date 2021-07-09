Ted Potter, Jr. hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his round tied for 38th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Brandon Hagy, Doug Ghim, Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Na, and Jason Dufner are tied for 4th at 9 under.

At the 561-yard par-5 second, Potter, Jr. got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Potter, Jr.'s tee shot went 161 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 33 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Potter, Jr. had a 201 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Potter, Jr. to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Potter, Jr.'s 82 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Potter, Jr. had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 17th, Potter, Jr. hit his 75 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 3 under for the round.