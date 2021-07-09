  • Sungjae Im shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the John Deere Classic

  • In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Sungjae Im drives a 216-yard shot within 4-feet of the cup on the par-5 17th hole. He finishes with an eagle.
    Highlights

    Sungjae Im's strong approach leads to eagle at John Deere

