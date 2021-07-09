-
Sungjae Im shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
July 09, 2021
Highlights
Sungjae Im's strong approach leads to eagle at John Deere
In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Sungjae Im drives a 216-yard shot within 4-feet of the cup on the par-5 17th hole. He finishes with an eagle.
Sungjae Im hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 24th at 7 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 215-yard par-3 green 12th, Im suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 17th, Im's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Im to 5 under for the round.
On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 4 under for the round.
