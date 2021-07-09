-
Sung Kang shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sung Kang hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 113th at even par Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kang to even for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Kang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kang hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Kang's his second shot went 13 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th Kang hit his tee shot 329 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Kang to 2 over for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Kang had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Kang to 4 over for the round.
