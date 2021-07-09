-
Steve Stricker shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Steve Stricker's bunker play leads to birdie at John Deere
In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Steve Stricker gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 17th hole.
Steve Stricker hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Stricker finished his day tied for 34th at 6 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 first hole, Stricker had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stricker to 1 under for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Stricker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stricker to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Stricker's 125 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stricker to 3 under for the round.
On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Stricker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stricker to 2 under for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Stricker hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stricker to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Stricker had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stricker to 4 under for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Stricker chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stricker to 5 under for the round.
