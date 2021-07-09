-
Shawn Stefani delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the second at the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Shawn Stefani hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Stefani finished his day tied for 64th at 4 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Shawn Stefani reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shawn Stefani to 3 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Stefani reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stefani to 4 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th Stefani hit his tee shot 323 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Stefani to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Stefani had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stefani to 6 under for the round.
After a 268 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Stefani chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stefani to 7 under for the round.
