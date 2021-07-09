In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Sepp Straka hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Straka finished his round tied for 126th at 1 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk, Brandon Hagy, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Nick Taylor is in 5th at 10 under.

On the par-5 10th, Straka's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to even-par for the round.

Straka tee shot went 226 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Straka to 2 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Straka chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Straka's 169 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to even for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Straka's tee shot went 131 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 5 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 17th, Straka hit his 199 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Straka to even-par for the round.

Straka hit his drive 354 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Straka to even for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Straka to 2 over for the round.