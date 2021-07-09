-
Sebastián Muñoz posts bogey-free 4-under 67 l in the second round of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sebastián Muñoz gets up and down to make birdie at John Deere
In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Sebastián Muñoz gets up and down from a green side bunker to make birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
Sebastián Muñoz hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Muñoz finished his round in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Brandon Hagy, Doug Ghim, Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Na, and Jason Dufner are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Sebastián Muñoz had a 224 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sebastián Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Muñoz's 78 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Muñoz hit a tee shot 134 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.
