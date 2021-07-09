-
Sebastian Cappelen shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Sebastian Cappelen hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Cappelen finished his day tied for 142nd at 6 over Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Cappelen's tee shot went 205 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 16 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Cappelen got a double bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Cappelen to 3 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Cappelen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cappelen to 2 over for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Cappelen hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cappelen at 3 over for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Cappelen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 2 over for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 476-yard par-4 18th, Cappelen chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cappelen to 3 over for the round.
