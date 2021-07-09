-
Sean O'Hair shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the John Deere Classic
-
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
July 09, 2021
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Sean O'Hair hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. O'Hair finished his day tied for 53rd at 5 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
At the 395-yard par-4 first, O'Hair got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved O'Hair to 1 over for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, O'Hair chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to even-par for the round.
On the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, O'Hair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 2 under for the round.
At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, O'Hair hit a tee shot 226 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 3 under for the round.
O'Hair got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving O'Hair to 2 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, O'Hair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, O'Hair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 2 under for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, O'Hair chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 3 under for the round.
