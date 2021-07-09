Seamus Power hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Power finished his day tied for 24th at 7 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Power had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Power's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Power chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Power had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Power had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 2 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Power reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Power's 162 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Power had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to 5 under for the round.

Power got a bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 4 under for the round.