Scott Stallings hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 53rd at 5 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Stallings had a 70 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to even for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Stallings hit a tee shot 136 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Stallings hit an approach shot from 246 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Stallings's 132 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 3 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Stallings chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.