-
-
Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Scott Piercy in the second round at the John Deere Classic
-
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2021
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Scott Piercy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Piercy finished his round tied for 31st at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk, Brandon Hagy, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Nick Taylor is in 5th at 10 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Scott Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Scott Piercy to 1 under for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Piercy hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Piercy to 1 under for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Piercy hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.
After a 339 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 13th, Piercy chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 4 under for the round.
-
-