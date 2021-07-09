-
Scott Harrington putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Harrington drops in 24-foot putt for eagle at John Deere
In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Scott Harrington makes a 24-foot eagle putt on the par-4 14th hole.
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Scott Harrington hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harrington finished his day tied for 24th at 7 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
Scott Harrington hit his drive 370 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Scott Harrington to 1 under for the round.
At the 361-yard par-4 14th, Harrington had a 320-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 24-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Harrington to 4 under for the round.
