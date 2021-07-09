-
-
Scott Brown putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic
-
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2021
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Scott Brown hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Brown finished his round tied for 16th at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Chesson Hadley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Kevin Na and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 395-yard par-4 first hole, Scott Brown reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott Brown to 1 under for the round.
Brown tee shot went 190 yards to the right rough and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Brown to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Brown's 124 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Brown chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Brown had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brown to 4 under for the round.
-
-