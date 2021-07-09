-
Satoshi Kodaira shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the John Deere Classic
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2021
Highlights
Satoshi Kodaira sinks short birdie putt at John Deere
In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Satoshi Kodaira sinks an 11-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 18th hole.
Satoshi Kodaira hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Kodaira finished his round tied for 112th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk, Brandon Hagy, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Nick Taylor is in 5th at 10 under.
At the 561-yard par-5 second, Kodaira got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Kodaira to 1 over for the round.
On the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 2 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Kodaira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kodaira to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Kodaira had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kodaira to even for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Kodaira chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.
Kodaira got a double bogey on the 476-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 2 over for the round.
