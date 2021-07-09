In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Sangmoon Bae hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Bae finished his round tied for 124th at 1 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk, Brandon Hagy, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Nick Taylor is in 5th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Bae hit an approach shot from 209 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bae to 1 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Bae hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bae to 2 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Bae got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bae to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Bae's 135 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bae to 2 under for the round.

Bae got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bae to even-par for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Bae's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 17th, Bae hit his 211 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bae to even for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Bae had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and one putting, moving Bae to 1 over for the round.