Sam Ryder putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
Davis carries over winning feeling, Na’s big putt & Ryder’s flop shot
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of the John Deere Classic, where Cam Davis carried over his good vibes from last week’s 5-hole playoff victory, Kevin Na drained a 50-foot eagle putt and Sam Ryder holed out his impressive flop shot.
Sam Ryder hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ryder finished his day tied for 53rd at 5 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Sam Ryder's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 over for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.
