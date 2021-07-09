-
-
Ryan Moore shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the John Deere Classic
-
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2021
-
Highlights
Ryan Moore navigates No. 2 resulting in birdie at John Deere
In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Ryan Moore reaches in two on the par-5 2nd hole. He would finish with a two-putt birdie.
Ryan Moore hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 11 under for the tournament.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, Moore hit his 96 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.
At the 361-yard par-4 14th, Moore got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Moore to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Moore had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Moore hit a tee shot 136 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Moore chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Moore to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Moore's 111 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Moore had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 6 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Moore to 5 under for the round.
-
-