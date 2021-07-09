-
Ryan Brehm putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Brehm hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Brehm finished his round tied for 132nd at 2 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk, Brandon Hagy, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Patrick Rodgers and Nick Taylor are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Ryan Brehm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryan Brehm to 1 under for the round.
