Ryan Blaum hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Blaum finished his round tied for 133rd at 2 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk, Brandon Hagy, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Nick Taylor is in 5th at 10 under.

On the par-5 10th, Blaum's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blaum to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Blaum's tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 38 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Blaum had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blaum to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Blaum chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Blaum to 2 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Blaum had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Blaum to 1 under for the round.

Blaum got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Blaum to 1 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Blaum had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blaum to even-par for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Blaum's tee shot went 212 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Blaum chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Blaum to 2 over for the round.