-
-
Ryan Armour putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic
-
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2021
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Ryan Armour hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Armour finished his round tied for 73rd at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk, Brandon Hagy, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Nick Taylor is in 5th at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, Ryan Armour's 143 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryan Armour to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 second, Armour's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Armour had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Armour's 160 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.
Armour got a bogey on the 476-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Armour to 1 under for the round.
-
-