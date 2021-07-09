-
Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Russell Henley in the second round at the John Deere Classic
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2021
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Russell Henley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Henley finished his round tied for 6th at 9 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk, Brandon Hagy, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Nick Taylor is in 5th at 10 under.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, Russell Henley hit his 81 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Russell Henley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Henley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Henley's 162 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Henley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henley to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Henley had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 5 under for the round.
