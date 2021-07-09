-
Rory Sabbatini rebounds from poor front in second round of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
July 09, 2021
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Rory Sabbatini hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 74th at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk, Brandon Hagy, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Nick Taylor is in 5th at 10 under.
After a 306 yard drive on the 395-yard par-4 first, Rory Sabbatini chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rory Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
Sabbatini his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Sabbatini to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Sabbatini's 122 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.
Sabbatini hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 56-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Sabbatini chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Sabbatini hit a tee shot 138 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Sabbatini had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
