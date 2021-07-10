-
-
Strong putting brings Roger Sloan a 7-under 64 in round two of the John Deere Classic
-
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2021
Roger Sloan hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Sloan finished his day tied for 18th at 8 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 first hole, Roger Sloan had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Roger Sloan to 1 under for the round.
Sloan hit his tee at the green on the 186-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 50-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Sloan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Sloan's 96 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 5 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 6 under for the round.
After a 320 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Sloan chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 7 under for the round.
-
-