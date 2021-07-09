-
-
Rodrigo Lee putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 second round in the John Deere Classic
-
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2021
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Rodrigo Lee hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his round tied for 125th at 1 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk, Brandon Hagy, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Patrick Rodgers and Nick Taylor are tied for 5th at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Rodrigo Lee chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Rodrigo Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Lee's tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough and his approach went 40 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Lee chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Lee chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lee to even for the round.
Lee got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Lee got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Lee to 2 over for the round.
-
-