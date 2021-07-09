-
Robert Streb shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Robert Streb hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 85th at 2 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Streb had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 17th, Streb's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 first hole, Streb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Streb chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
Streb tee shot went 218 yards to the right rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Streb to even for the round.
