Robby Shelton shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Robby Shelton hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Shelton finished his day tied for 113th at even par Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Shelton reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Shelton's tee shot went 213 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 3 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Shelton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shelton to 2 over for the round.
After a 331 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 13th, Shelton chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Shelton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.
At the 476-yard par-4 18th, Shelton got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Shelton to even for the round.
