-
-
Rob Oppenheim putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic
-
July 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2021
Rob Oppenheim hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Oppenheim finished his round tied for 14th at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Adam Schenk, Brandon Hagy, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Nick Taylor and Patrick Rodgers are tied for 5th at 10 under.
After a 297 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Rob Oppenheim chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rob Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Oppenheim hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 second, Oppenheim's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Oppenheim had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Oppenheim's 154 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 5 under for the round.
After a 264 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Oppenheim chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Oppenheim had a 204 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 5 under for the round.
-
-